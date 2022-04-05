Another fresh injury blow for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal ahead of Brighton

The Gunners will look to kick-start their Champions League push following their painful and lacklustre 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Arsenal were completely outplayed by Patrick Vieira's team and are now fifth in the league standings - behind fourth placed Tottenham on goal difference.

Arteta's men also have fresh injury concerns as midfielder Thomas Partey hobbled off at Selhurst Park while the influential Kieran Tierney looks highly doubtful for the Brighton match.

Arteta said Partey was a "big concern" while Tierney is scheduled for a scan today to assess the extent of his knee damage.

The Arsenal boss said: “He [Tierney] is seeing the specialist and we will know more about the extent of the injury but the feeling that he had wasn’t really positive and what the scan showed either. We have to wait and see what happens.”

Brighton also have injury concerns as Jakub Moder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during last Saturday's 0-0 draw against Norwich.

Moder is out for a "significant period" and Graham Potter will also also check on the fitness of Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Adam Webster (groin) ahead of the trip to the Emirates.

Of Moder, Potter said: “Everyone will want to know how long he will be sidelined. It’s too early to speculate other than to say he faces a significant period of rehabilitation."

Brighton's draw against Norwich halted a run of six consecutive defeats and they will look to build on that at Arsenal.

"Arsenal will be a big test but like every game in the Premier League," said Albion's Belgium international Leo Trossard.

"We need to carry on and try to keep a clean sheet and hopefully this time we can score.