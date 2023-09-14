Another huge attacking blow for Erik ten Hag and Man United ahead of Brighton
Jadon Sancho will train away from the Manchester United first-team squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton at Old Trafford
The development comes after the England international recently complained about his treatment in a social media post.
Sancho claimed he had been made a “scapegoat” after manager Erik ten Hag said he left him out of the squad for the game at Arsenal on September 3 because of poor performance in training.
United have confirmed the matter is now being treated as a disciplinary issue. A statement from the club read: “Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”
Sancho had gone on the offensive in response to Ten Hag’s comments after United’s 3-1 defeat in the game at the Emirates Stadium. Ten Hag said the 23-year-old had not been included because he had failed to reach the levels expected of him.
“Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him,” the Dutchman said. “You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected.”
Sancho responded later that day with an explosive statement on Twitter. He wrote: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”
United will also be without Antony after the Brazil attacker was granted an absence of leave following allegation of violence towards women. It arrives soon after Mason Greenwood was suspended in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault, which were discontinued by the CPS.
United, who have claimed six points from their opening four Premier League games this season, return to action after the international break as they host sixth placed Brighton on Saturday.