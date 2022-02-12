Another huge attacking boost for Roy Hodgson and Watford ahead of Brighton clash

Ismaila Sarr has a chance of being included in the Watford squad for the first time since November for the visit of Brighton on Saturday.

On Friday the Senegal international is due to take part in training for the first time since helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations last Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he will have recovered in time to start the match.

The 23-year-old has not played since the Hornets' since November after sustaining a knee injury during the 4-1 home win over ten-man Manchester United.

Roy Hodgson will hope for an attacking boost ahead of Brighton

Boss Roy Hodgson said: "He comes back to training tomorrow [Friday], I think, so I shall see him then.

"It's a fantastic achievement for Senegal to win the African Cup of Nations and I'm sure he'll still be having a very warm glow in the aftermath of that victory.

"I can't say [if he will be available for Saturday]. I haven't met him even yet to be honest.

"So you know, the first thing will be to meet him and to speak to him and welcome him back to the fold and to congratulate him.

"And then the second thing will be you know, to have an assessment alongside him as to where he is and how he's feeling."

Hodgson is set to remain without Nicolas Nkoulou, however, as he continues to work on his rehabilitation.

Brighton will have midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who had tested positive while away on international duty with Argentina, and forward Leandro Trossard available again following Covid-19 issues.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu has suffered a minor setback on his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Teenager forward Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) also remains unavailable, having last featured at the start of December.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Hernandez, Sarr