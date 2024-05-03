Another huge injury blow as £15m Brighton star out for 'several months' after surgery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton’s Ecuador left back Pervis Estupinan has undergone surgery to his left ankle and is set to miss this summer’s Copa America.

Estupinan, 26, has struggled with muscular injuries this term and the latest to his ankle was sustained during the first half of last month’s 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Ecuador news outlet Diario Expreso stated he will miss the Copa America tournament that takes place in the US from June 20 until July 14 and that he will be out for ‘several months’.

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion receives medical treatment before being substituted off during the Premier League match at Burnley FC

Ecuador manager manager Félix Sánchez Bas said: “We will see how the boys go. We have an important player like Pervis who will not be able to accompany us.”