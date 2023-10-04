Another huge injury blow emerging for Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton ahead of Marseille

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly dealing with another injury blow ahead of the Europa League clash in Marseille

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi could have another injury issue to contend with

The Seagulls are already without the attacking talents of Julio Enciso, while midfielder Jakub Moder continues his long recovery from a knee injury. Moder is said to be back in full training and could return later this month, while Enciso is set for another three month on the sidelines with his knee issue.

Experienced trio Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross and James Milner are all doubts for the Group B clash with Gennaro Gattuso’s Marseille team with ‘muscular’ problems. Gross and Milner have not featured since the opening Group B loss to AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium two weeks ago and Lallana missed the 6-1 loss at Aston Villa after playing the last 12 minutes of the Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea.

The injuries are starting to cause problems for head coach Roberto De Zerbi and he now faces the prospect of being without his key full-back Pervis Estupinan. The Ecuador international looked off the pace at Villa – where he scored an own goal – and was withdrawn at halftime.

At the time, the change was thought to be tactical but reports are emerging that Estupinan could now be absent for the crunch clash in the south of France.