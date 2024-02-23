Another huge injury blow for Brighton ahead of Everton
Brighton and Hove Albion will be without key attacker Kaoru Mitoma for the Premier League clash against Everton at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.
Mitoma, 25, has been struggling with a back injury and head coach Roberto De Zerbi has ruled him out to face Sean Dyche’s team.
De Zerbi said: “We have a problem with Mitoma a problem with the back I don't know if he can play or not but I think not. We analyse the situation the next day. We are used to to playing without important players such as Kaoru."
De Zerbi was quick to state the injury was nothing to do with the challenge he received from Mason Holgate, which resulted in a red card for the Sheffield United man last Saturday.
“Mitoma suffered from the back before the Sheffield game and the player from Sheffield has no responsibility for this.”