Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, confirmed another injury this week

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without key attacker Kaoru Mitoma for the Premier League clash against Everton at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Mitoma, 25, has been struggling with a back injury and head coach Roberto De Zerbi has ruled him out to face Sean Dyche’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi said: “We have a problem with Mitoma a problem with the back I don't know if he can play or not but I think not. We analyse the situation the next day. We are used to to playing without important players such as Kaoru."

De Zerbi was quick to state the injury was nothing to do with the challenge he received from Mason Holgate, which resulted in a red card for the Sheffield United man last Saturday.