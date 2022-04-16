Another injury blow for Antonio Conte and Tottenham ahead of Brighton clash

Tottenham Hotspur have sustained an injury blow ahead of this Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Antonio Conte will be without wing back Matt Doherty for the Saturday lunchtime clash as the defender has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury sustained in last week’s win at Aston Villa.

Asked whether Doherty would need surgery, Conte said: "No. I think the first visit with the doctor said he can recover without surgery. His type of situation, different opinions and make the best decision.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonion Conte has injury issues to contend with ahead of Brighton

"Seven - eight weeks before he recovers," Conte added. "For this reason, his season has finished. it is a pity as Doherty was an important player for us."

Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) also remain out but on the plus side, Ryan Sessegnon is fit enough to start.

Conte also confirmed he will be in the dugout today having recovered from Covid-19.

“After the game against Aston Villa, the day after, I started to feel mild symptoms,” he said. “A bit of pain in my throat, so I asked to have a Covid test and it was positive.

“I’m fine and well. For sure it was a strange week for me and also the players, as they’re used to having training sessions with me. Not only with my staff.

“But it’s OK because my staff are doing a great job. I attended the sessions from a distance, and I think on Saturday I stay with my players on the bench.

“Given the length of time from my Covid test I think I could stay on the bench on Saturday.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter will be without Shane Duffy and Steven Alzate for their trip to north London.

Midfielder Alzate has been ruled out through illness while Duffy is away from training due to a longer term thigh injury.