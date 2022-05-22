Another injury blow for David Moyes and West Ham ahead of Brighton

West Ham boss David Moyes is eyeing sixth place ahead of Manchester United as they face Brighton at the Amex Stadium on the final day of the Premier league season

West Ham expect to have winger Said Benrahma available again for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Benrahma missed last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City with an ankle problem, but should be in contention to return to the squad.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Issa Diop (ankle) remains a doubt, while long-serving midfielder Mark Noble could make his final appearance for the club before he retires.

Hammer boss David Moyes said: “Saïd Benrahma should be fit for the game. Issa Diop, we still don’t think his ankle is quite right yet, but we expect Benrahma will be fit and available.”

Moyes is pleased with the campaign but feels he always has to look forward to keep improving the club.

The Irons reached the Europa League semi-finals this season, losing to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Another crack at European football again next term has already been secured ahead of the final Premier League campaign at Brighton on Sunday.

Whether that ends up in the Europa League or Europa Conference League depends if Manchester United slip up in their last match against Crystal Palace, which could see West Ham leapfrog them into sixth place.

Whatever the outcome on Sunday, Moyes believes the only way to continue progress is to always think about future plans sooner rather than later.

The West Ham manager told a press conference: “The truth is I have probably been looking forward six months to a year. How can I grow it a little bit better and stronger?

“I have been at it all the time and I have never stopped thinking about the future and growing the club.

“I want things better round the training ground and the stadium.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter expects to have midfielder Enock Mwepu back in his squad for Sunday’s Premier League game with West Ham.

Mwepu has missed Albion’s last two games due to a groin issue and is likely to be on the bench.