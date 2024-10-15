Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to Newcastle this Saturday

Newcastle’s medical team will be busy assessing the fitness of key players this week ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Brighton at St James’ Park.

The Magpies face a stern test against sixth placed Brighton as Eddie Howe’s team hope to end their streak of three Premier League matches without a win.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls have enjoyed a solid start to the campaign and will arrive in good spirits after their rousing 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham just prior to the international break.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United has injury concerns ahead of this Saturday's Premier League fixture with Brighton

Newcastle’s task could be made that little bit harder as they are expecting to be without experienced full back Kieran Trippier who tweaked a hamstring in the 0-0 draw at Everton last time out.

Howe and his medical team will continue to assess the injury this week but this Saturday’s 3pm kick-off could arrive too soon for the 34-year-old, who has made five appearances in the Premier League this term.

On the plus side, Howe could be boosted by the return of striking duo Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. Wilson has been struggling with a lower back injury while Isak continues his recovery from a foot injury sustained in their 2-1 win against Wolves. Isak has missed the last two Premier League games and the Carabao Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon.

The striker was also omitted from Sweden’s squad for their Nations League fixtures with Azerbaijan and Estonia. "[We're] hoping he'll be back for the game after the international break, same with Callum Wilson,” said Howe before the Everton clash.

Defenders Sven Botman (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remain on the side-lines and midfielder Lewis Miley (ankle) remains a doubt.