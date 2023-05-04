Erik ten Hag will assess the walking wounded of Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash at Brighton and Hove Albion tonight.

United have the chance to strengthen their grip on a Champions League qualification spot when they head to the high-flying Seagulls on Thursday.

Brighton are the only away team to have won at Old Trafford in the league this term but are reeling from their recent FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to the Red Devils at Wembley.

United will have to do so however without a number of their talented squad. Alejandro Garnacho, who this week signed a new long term contract at United, has been laid low for the last seven weeks with an ankle injury sustained against Southampton – an issue that also saw him miss the chance to link up with the Argentina senior team in March.

Erik ten Hag has injury concerns ahead of their Premier League match at Brighton

Ten Hag was hopeful he would be back in action but admits Brighton will arrive too soon.

“We have one training but I think it’s too soon to be available,” Ten Hag said. “I think he’s short, I think he needs some training and then short notice he will be available.”

Raphael Varane is also making good progress on his return to fitness. The 30-year-old went off injured in last month’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla, when fellow centre-back Lisandro Martinez suffered a season-ending metatarsal injury.

Varane will be unavailable at Brighton and then at West Ham on Sunday, but Ten Hag suggested he could return in United’s home match against Wolves on May 13.

“The prognosis, I think Rapha is closer than Scott McTominay in this moment,” the United boss said. “But still for the coming two games, they are not available.”