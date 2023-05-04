Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
3 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
3 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Another injury blow for Erik ten Hag and Man United ahead of Brighton

Erik ten Hag will assess the walking wounded of Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash at Brighton and Hove Albion tonight.

By Derren Howard
Published 4th May 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:40 BST

United have the chance to strengthen their grip on a Champions League qualification spot when they head to the high-flying Seagulls on Thursday.

Brighton are the only away team to have won at Old Trafford in the league this term but are reeling from their recent FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to the Red Devils at Wembley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United will have to do so however without a number of their talented squad. Alejandro Garnacho, who this week signed a new long term contract at United, has been laid low for the last seven weeks with an ankle injury sustained against Southampton – an issue that also saw him miss the chance to link up with the Argentina senior team in March.

Most Popular
Erik ten Hag has injury concerns ahead of their Premier League match at BrightonErik ten Hag has injury concerns ahead of their Premier League match at Brighton
Erik ten Hag has injury concerns ahead of their Premier League match at Brighton

Ten Hag was hopeful he would be back in action but admits Brighton will arrive too soon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have one training but I think it’s too soon to be available,” Ten Hag said. “I think he’s short, I think he needs some training and then short notice he will be available.”

Raphael Varane is also making good progress on his return to fitness. The 30-year-old went off injured in last month’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla, when fellow centre-back Lisandro Martinez suffered a season-ending metatarsal injury.

Varane will be unavailable at Brighton and then at West Ham on Sunday, but Ten Hag suggested he could return in United’s home match against Wolves on May 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The prognosis, I think Rapha is closer than Scott McTominay in this moment,” the United boss said. “But still for the coming two games, they are not available.”

Donny van de Beek remains a long term casualty with a knee issue.

Related topics:Premier LeagueBrightonMan UnitedSeagullsChampions LeagueOld Trafford