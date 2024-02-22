Everton boss Sean Dyche has injury concerns ahead of the trip to Brighton

Everton boss Sean Dyche revealed another fitness concern ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brighton.

Dyche is already without Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) and Del Alli (hip), while Andre Gomes (calf) and Seamus Coleman (illness) are both doubtful but Ukrainian left-back Vitalii Mykolenko is now added to the list.

"Myko has took a knock, but we're hopeful he'll be alright,” said Dyche to the press ahead of the trip south.

In more positive news for Everton, Abdoulaye Doucoure – who returned from injury last Monday in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace after missing the previous five matches – came through unscathed and should be fit to face Brighton.

The point against Palace lifted the Toffees out from the bottom three and they travel to the Amex Stadium hoping for a repeat of last season’s result where they walloped Roberto De Zerbi’s men 5-1.

Seventh-placed Brighton will however be full of confidence themselves as last Sunday they enjoyed a 5-0 win at Sheffield United. Brighton do however have injury concerns with Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Joao Pedro (thigh), Jack Hinshelwood (foot) and Julio Enciso (knee) all missing.

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana is fit once again after missing the trip to Sheffield United.

“Personally, I’m fit and well,” said the Albion veteran earlier this week. “It was nice to feature from the start against Spurs last week and I’m just enjoying the moment, being a part of it.