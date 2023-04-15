Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
1 hour ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
16 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
17 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
18 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
18 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants

Another injury blow for Frank Lampard and Chelsea ahead of Brighton

Frank Lampard has fresh injury concerns ahead of their Premier League clash with Brighton

By Derren Howard
Published 15th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST

Chelsea go into the game with seventh placed Seagulls having recorded only four league wins in the last six months, and can arguably trace the form that has led to their slump down the table to the last time the teams met in October.

The Blues, then managed by former Brighton boss Graham Potter, were fifth ahead of their visit to the Amex Stadium but were thumped 4-1 to hand Potter his first defeat in charge. It was to be the first of nine losses in the next 19 league matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton conversely have gone from strength to strength since Potter’s replacement Roberto De Zerbi took charge, and travel to Stamford Bridge seven points and four places above Chelsea with two games in hand in their bid to qualify for Europe.

Most Popular
Frank Lampard will prepare his Chelsea team to face Brighton at Stamford BridgeFrank Lampard will prepare his Chelsea team to face Brighton at Stamford Bridge
Frank Lampard will prepare his Chelsea team to face Brighton at Stamford Bridge

Their recruitment policy of buying relatively unknown players for small money and radically improving their sell-on value whilst achieving results on the pitch contrasts starkly with Chelsea’s model, with the club criticised for wild spending that is yet to yield signs of progress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lampard confirmed the injury sustained by Kalidou Koulibaly during the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid will keep him out for “weeks, not days,” meaning he will miss both the Brighton game and the return leg at home to Real on Tuesday. Striker Armando Broja remains a long term casualty with a knee injury.

Brighton will be without Adam Lallana who remains out with thigh injury and Jakub Moder (knee) is out with a long-term ACL issue biut is making steady progress in training.

De Zerbi has said that he will have to make a couple of late calls on players availability ahead of Saturday's game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said in his press conference on Friday, "There's no big news. There are some problems, I want to see tomorrow morning before we decide the starting XI."

Related topics:BrightonFrank LampardGraham PotterPremier LeagueSeagullsChelseaThe Blues