Everton boss Frank Lampard could be without key players as they welcome Brighton to Goodison Park tonight

Frank Lampard, manager of Everton, will assess the fitness of his key players ahead of the Brighton clash

Everton will hope to take confidence from their impressive 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City last Saturday as they prepare to face Brighton.

Frank Lampard’s men remain a lowly 16th in the table but the manner of their performance and the result at City has given the whole club a much-needed boost.

Brighton however are a tricky opponent and despite their 4-2 defeat to leaders Arsenal at the Amex Stadium last Saturday, Roberto De Zerbi’s men are ninth and start the second half of the season pushing for European qualification.

Lampard has called for the fans to be in full voice for the visit of the Seagulls but he could be without the talents of Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina, who will be assessed after missing Saturday’s match due to illness, while Michael Keane was set to have a scan having withdrawn from the matchday squad with a suspected knee issue. Midfielder Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season in the City game.

Ellis Simms has been recalled from his loan at Sunderland, and Lampard said of the striker: “We’ll get him back in and it’s another attacking option.

“It’s good that he comes off a pretty positive loan at Sunderland. He has to come in and add and give competition, and we’ll see.”

