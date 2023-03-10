Another injury blow for Javi Gracia and Leeds United ahead of Brighton

Leeds United prepare to welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Elland Road in the Premier League this Saturday

Javi Gracia will take charge of his fourth game against high-flying Brighton since replacing Jesse Marsch last month.

The former Watford boss made an encouraging start as a home win against Southampton lifted Leeds out of the bottom three but he could be without striker Patrick Bamford who remains a doubt after missing out at Chelsea due to a knock, while defender Liam Cooper looks set to miss out after missing the last six games due to a muscle strain.

On the plus side, Leeds striker Rodrigo could make a surprise return. The 32-year-old Spaniard had ankle surgery at the start of February and was expected to be sidelined for two months. Leeds have failed to score in five of their last seven matches and the possible return of Rodrigo, and forward Luis Sinisterra, would be a timely boost to their top-flight survival bid. Boss Javi Gracia said: “They are doing something with the team. Some long-term injured players need a process to adapt, to come back with the team, but they are doing some (training). The next training session we will evaluate the situation they are in. Can they help us in the next game, or is it better to wait?”

Leeds United's head coach Javi Gracia has some tough injury calls to make ahead of the clash with Brighton at Elland Road

Rodrigo, Leeds’ top scorer this season with 12 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions, injured his ankle in an FA Cup win at Accrington at the end of January.

Sinisterra has been out since pulling a muscle in Leeds’ 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United earlier this month and had been hopeful of returning in time for last week’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea.

Gracia confirmed Under-21 boss Michael Skubala, who had a three-game spell as interim boss, has since been promoted to the first-team coaching staff.