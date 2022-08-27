Another injury blow for Jesse Marsch and Leeds United ahead of Brighton

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling (both knee) are ruled out but both hope to return to full training next week.

Midfielder Stuart Dallas – who can also fill-in at full-back – remains absent as he is working his way back from a fractured femur.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the plus side, striker Patrick Bamford could return to contention after missing last week’s win against Chelsea and the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley due to a groin strain.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has some key decisions to make ahead of their Premier League clash at Brighton

Skipper Liam Cooper (Achilles) is in contention for his first Premier League appearance of the season after playing the first 45 minutes against Barnsley.

Marsch said Cooper is okay for the trip south, but he will make a decision as to the extent of his involvement.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns as Jakub Moder – a long term casualty – continues his recovery from a ACL injury.

They are still without attacker Jeremy Sarmiento who misses out with injury.

Albion will however be without striker Neal Maupay, who joined Everton last night in a reported £15m deal.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “Neal is keen to play more regular football than we have been able to offer, and Everton are able to give him that opportunity.

"We could fully understand his position, and the deal represents a good one for all parties involved.

"We appreciate this is an excellent opportunity for Neal and his family, and on behalf of everyone here I would like to thank him for his efforts for the club and wish him all the very best for the future."