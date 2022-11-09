Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will face Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium tonight

Arsenal are flying in the Premier League but face a tough challenge against Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton team who are sixth in the Premier League and arrive following consecutive wins against Chelsea and Wolves.

Boss Arteta could use the game as an opportunity to shuffle his pack with the likes of Matt Turner, Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah pushing for starts but Emile Smith Rowe remins out with a groin issue.

Arteta also confirmed that Japan international defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (muscular) will not be fit to start against the Seagulls.

"It’s a small injury for Tomi," said Arteta. “He did well to stop during the match, so it’s not going to be a big issue. I think he will be back in a week or so, so hopefully he will be fine to start at the World Cup."

Brighton boss De Zerbi also has no new fitness worries. Goalkeeper Jason Steele, who kept a clean sheet in the previous round against Forest Green, will make just his second appearance of the season in place of regular No 1 Robert Sanchez.

Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck could start after returning from injury to feature from the bench in the win at Wolves.

“It will be a good test, we will treat it seriously,” the 43-year-old said. “It’s a very important game. I can make some changes but it’s just as important as a Premier League game. We will try to win.

“It’s important to win always, but it’s most important to play seriously because if we want to prepare the best way for the next game against Aston Villa, we have play well tomorrow.

