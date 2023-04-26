Another injury blow for Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper as casualty list hits 12

Nottingham Forest will hope to boost their chances of avoiding relegation as they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the City Ground

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has an ever increasing injury list to contend with

Despite a squad overhaul last summer, Forest have struggled in this campaign and go into tonight’s clash aiming to end an 11-match winless streak that has left them 19th in the table.

They will do so however without the talents of Scott Mckenna as the defender is out for six weeks after fracturing his collarbone against Liverpool.

He joins Cheikhou Kouyate and Serge Aurier on the absentee list. Jack Colback, Gustavo Scarpa, Ryan Yates and Jonjo Shelvey are all ruled out as is striker Chris Wood. Cooper also has trouble in defensive areas as Willy Boly, goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Omar Richards and Giulian Biancone are all sidlined.

“We’re all aware of our situation and the challenge continues, there’s no doubt about that,” Cooper added.

“We’re speaking very openly about the present situation and we know the run is far from what we want it to be. We have to take responsibility for that and always look to try and change things around.

“We’ve got to keep looking forward, we’ve got to keep doing whatever it takes on a day-by-day basis to be at our best in the next games.