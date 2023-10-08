Another injury blow for Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton ahead of Liverpool

James Milner is set to miss out on playing against former club Liverpool for Brighton.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of Liverpool

Milner made more than 330 appearances in eight years at Liverpool before joining Brighton in June.

The 37-year-old England international won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

But a muscular injury looks like costing Milner a Premier League reunion with Liverpool at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said at his pre-match press conference: “It is difficult for James.

“He didn’t work with the group until yesterday. I don’t know if it’s the best solution to take a risk with him especially in this moment because of (Pervis) Estupinan’s injury.”

Ecuador full-back Estupinan is expected to be out for a month after being injured in Brighton’s 6-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

Tariq Lamptey will be assessed after playing the full 90 minutes of the 2-2 Europa League draw at Marseille on Thursday.

It was only the second time since sustaining a season-ending knee injury last March that Lamptey had played a full game.

De Zerbi said: “We have to see (on Sunday) about Lamptey. I don’t want to take a risk because he could have a problem.

“The other players are good. We have to change some things from the Marseille game.

“I have to make a decision about the first XI – try to win the game.

“To lose players in this moment will be stupid. We are still in October and it will be a long season.

“We have to play four more games in Europa League and many games in the Premier League.”

Brighton are winless in three games, their longest run without victory since last October when De Zerbi’s first five matches as Seagulls boss brought two draws and three defeats.

But Brighton have an excellent record against Liverpool in recent seasons.