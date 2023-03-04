West Ham United return to Premier League action against Brighton at the Amex Stadium

David Moyes has a number of injury issues ahead of the trip to Brighton as he plots a way to overcome West Ham’s “bogey team” on Saturday.

The Seagulls have not lost to West Ham since their promotion in 2017 and Roberto De Zerbi’s side will continue their push for Europe when Moyes’ team head south to the Amex on Saturday looking to ease their own relegation worries.

Brighton have not blinked since the exit of Graham Potter early in the season, and sit in eighth place with games in hand on the teams above them going into the weekend.

West Ham United head coach David Moyes has injury problems in defence ahead of Brighton

There was another defeat on the road for West Ham in midweek as their FA Cup run came to an end in a 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

Defender Vladimir Coufal was hoping to be fit in time to face Brighton following his heel injury but the right-back remains a doubt. Kurt Zuma was spotted back in training this week after almost six weeks out and his fitness will be closely assessed. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will miss the trip as he continues his recovery from surgery on his fractured eye-socket and cheekbone and Maxwell Cornet, who has been missing for five months, is close to a return but the Brighton game arrives too soon.

On the plus side, Danny Ings, who netted a brace on his full debut against Nottingham Forest, returns to the team after he was cup-tied for the loss at Old Trafford.

“Brighton have been a bit of a bogey team for us, so we need to try and overcome that,” Moyes said. “Our away form has been disappointing, but we’ve had draws away at Newcastle and Leeds United.”

