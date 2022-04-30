Another injury setback for Bruno Lage and Wolves ahead of Brighton and Chelsea

Bruno Lage and Wolves have had an injury setback ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton at the Molineux on Saturday.

Lage's team are still in contention for a top six spot but face a tricky test today as Brighton - who won away at Arsenal and Tottenham recently - are targeting a top 10 finish in the Premier League.

Wolves have struggled with injuries of late and it has seen their results dip. Lage was hoping for some better news from the meidcal department this week but none of his injured players are fit enough to return for the visit of Brighton.

Midfielder Ruben Neves has returned to training this week but is not deemed to be fit enough for the weekend.

Winger Daniel Podence (foot) and defender Max Kilman (ankle) also continue to miss out.

Despite the setback, Lage has challenged his players to finish the season strongly and claim European qualification.

The midlands club are eighth, six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Lage’s men were in contention for Champions League qualification until a run of six defeats in their last nine games.

The Europa League is realistically the best they can hope for, though the Europa Conference League is also a possibility, and Lage, who has always played down their chances, is now changing his stance ahead of the run-in.

“I never used to talk about it, I was like, ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go’ and see what happens at the end,” he said.

“But now we have five games in 20 days. I challenge them now, the final curve, the last 100 metres, we see the finish line in front of us, we need to go and fight for sixth and seventh position and play European football."

Brighton are boosted by the return of Yves Bissouma from suspension for the trip to the midlands.

Jeremy Sarmiento has been ruled out by a hamstring problem but it is hoped that Tariq Lamptey will be back from a knee problem.