Brighton and Hove Albion’s academy scouting manager Matthew Green is set to leave the club and join Bayer Leverkusen, having worked at the club for five years.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s academy scouting manager Matthew Green is set to leave the club and join Bayer Leverkusen, having worked at the club for five years.

Green is set to take up the Head of UK and Emerging Talents role at the Bundesliga club and is expected to start at the end of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously worked in the recruitment department of Barnet and Crystal Palace, Green joined the Seagulls in 2019 as an academy recruitment co-ordinator, before taking on the scouting managerial role in October 2022.

Green is set to take up the Head of UK and Emerging Talents role at the Bundesliga club and is expected to start at the end of August. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Green is said to be leaving the club on good terms.

Brighton also preparing to sell midfielder Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British transfer record fee of £115m.