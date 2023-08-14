Brighton and Hove Albion’s academy scouting manager Matthew Green is set to leave the club and join Bayer Leverkusen, having worked at the club for five years.
Green is set to take up the Head of UK and Emerging Talents role at the Bundesliga club and is expected to start at the end of August.
Having previously worked in the recruitment department of Barnet and Crystal Palace, Green joined the Seagulls in 2019 as an academy recruitment co-ordinator, before taking on the scouting managerial role in October 2022.
Green is said to be leaving the club on good terms.
Brighton also preparing to sell midfielder Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British transfer record fee of £115m.
The 21-year-old is set to have a medical this week to complete the move and sign an eight-year-deal at Stamford Bridge.