BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Another major blow for Erik ten Hag and Man United ahead of Brighton

Manchester United winger Antony has been dropped from the Brazil squad – which casts doubt on the player’s availability to face Brighton at Old Trafford after the international break on September 16
By Derren Howard
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Manchester United winger Antony has denied accusations of physical aggression towards his former girlfriend, which have seen him dropped from the Brazil squad.

Manchester United had no comment on the matter when contacted by the PA news agency on Monday evening and it’s unclear at this stage if head coach Erik ten Hag will continue to pick Antony, who signed for United from Ajax in an £85.5million deal in September 2022. The Premier League is currently paused during the international break and United return to action on September 16 against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the emergence of the allegations, Brazil confirmed Antony had been withdrawn from the squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus called up as a replacement.

Most Popular
Manchester United winger Antony is a doubt to face Brighton on September 16 after being dropped by the Brazil squad following allegationsManchester United winger Antony is a doubt to face Brighton on September 16 after being dropped by the Brazil squad following allegations
Manchester United winger Antony is a doubt to face Brighton on September 16 after being dropped by the Brazil squad following allegations

“Due to the facts that became public this Monday, involving striker Antony, from Manchester United, and which need to be investigated, and in order to preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian team and the CBF, the entity informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team,” a statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation read.

In an interview with Brazilian website UOL – which also published photographs and screenshots of messages between the pair – Gabriela Cavallin claims she was attacked by Antony “with a headbutt” in a Manchester hotel room on January 15, leaving her with a cut head which needed treatment from a doctor.

Cavallin, a social media influencer, also alleges she was punched in the chest by Antony, which she claims caused damage to a silicone breast implant which required corrective surgery back in Brazil.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on Instagram, Antony protested his innocence in response to what he called “false accusations”.

“Out of respect for my fans, friends and family, I feel obliged to speak out publicly about the false accusations I have been the victim of,” Antony said.

“I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.”

In a statement to Telegraph Sport, Great Manchester Police said: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report. We will not be commenting any further at this time.”

Related topics:BrazilMan UnitedBrightonOld TraffordGabriel Jesus