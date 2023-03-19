Edit Account-Sign Out
Another major injury blow for Brighton and De Zerbi ahead of Grimsby Town

Brighton and Hove Albion have injury concerns ahead of their FA Cup quarter final with Grimsby Town at the Amex Stadium

By Derren Howard
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 11:02 GMT

Brighton have had a fine season so far and will look to progress to the FA Cup semi-final against League Two Grimsby Town. Roberto De Zerbi’s men are seventh in the Premier League but will be without flying wing back Tariq Lamptey for their clash against Paul Hurst’s team.

Lamptey has been struggling with a knee problem and last featured for the Seagulls in the 4-0 win against West Ham on March 4. The former Chelsea man was hoping to be back in time to face Grimsby but the quarter-final match arrived to soon for the Ghana international.

“Tariq isn’t available, but the other players are good,” said De Zerbi. “I want to wait until tomorrow morning to decide the first XI. I want to pick the best team.”

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is expecting a tough match against League Two Grimsby Town in today's FA Cup quarter-final clash
Brighton will also be without their experienced midfielder Adam Lallana (thigh) while Poland international Jakub Moder continues his recovery from a long-term ACL injury. De Zerbi will also assess the fitness of defender Adam Webster, who was forced off in the 2-2 draw at Leeds last weekend with hamstring issues. Webster was fit for a place on the bench in the midweek win against Crystal Palace as Levi Colwill returned the defence and impressed alongside skipper Lewis Dunk following his recovery from a quad injury. Colwill will be keen to keep his spot in the line-up to face Grimsby.

Grimsby have beaten five clubs above them in the pyramid – Plymouth, Cambridge, Burton, Luton and Southampton – to land a plum tie with the high-flying Seagulls.

De Zerbi has warned his Brighton players to be on their guard.

“It will be a difficult game,” the Italian said at his pre-match press conference. “But I want (the) players to give 100 per cent of possibilities. I want our fans to support our players because Sunday is a difficult game. We have to not think, ‘We are Brighton from the Premier League and Grimsby are in the fourth division’, because we would make a big mistake. We have to play seriously, because for us it is a big opportunity to go to Wembley.”

