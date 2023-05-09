Another major injury blow for Brighton as five expected to miss Arsenal clash

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to be hit by injuries as they prepare to face Arsenal at the Emirates this Sunday.

Albion's painful 5-1 loss to Everton was made even worse as they suffered yet another injury blow to a key player.

Brighton, who remain seventh and are still battling for European qualification, already have a number of players on the sidelines for their testing run-in.

Roberto De Zerbi's men have five matches of the season remaining, starting with title chasing Arsenal away on Sunday and then third placed Newcastle on May 18. They also have to face lowly Southampton on May 21, Man City on May 24 and finally Aston Villa on May 28.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of injuries to contend with ahead of Arsenal

De Zerbi is however missing the talents of experienced campaigner Adam Lallana, who continues to struggle with a thigh issue. The former Liverpool man is set to miss the rest of the season and his know how in the key moments will be missed by the head coach. Full back Tariq Lamptey has not featured since March because of a knee problem, while Jakub Moder has not played more than a year following a serious ACL injury. Both Lamptey and Moder are also expected to miss the remainder of this term.

Defender Joel Veltman tweaked his hamstring at Chelsea last month, he was patched-up to face Wolves but came off in the second half, having caused further damage to the injury. It’s not clear this stage if he can play any further part in the run-in. The right back slot is a problem area for Brighton with Lamptey and Veltman out and Pascal Gross – who missed the the 1-0 win against Man United – also managing niggles and knocks.

Solly March is now the latest problem for De Zerbi. The midfielder was not fit enough to start against Man United last week but impressed from the bench in the closing stages. He was also on the bench for the Everton match but again came on in the second half before pulling up with a hamstring issue when tracking back to defend. He was swiftly replaced and now looks a major doubt for the Arsenal match and potentially the rest of the season.

"It is not easy,” De Zerbi said after the Everton loss. “Playing the last period, three games in a row, is difficult if you are not used to playing so many games but we have to improve very fast. We have to be ready to play every game, every day. I am pushing to help them to continue our dream and target. I think Sunday [at Arsenal] we will play back to our style and you will see the true Brighton.”

The Italian added: "We are enduring a very tough period with injury but I don’t want to speak about this. We are ready and we could win the game today. Solly did not play in the first XI for a problem.”

One positive from the defeat was the return of 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, who as not played since injuring his ankle in the 2-1 win at Chelsea last month. Ferguson was lively from the bench in the second half and now looks ready to play a key role in the remaining fixtures.