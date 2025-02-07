Another major injury blow for Chelsea and Enzo Maresca ahead of Brighton

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea ahead of the FA Cup clash

Chelsea will be without attacker Marc Guiu for the FA Cup fourth round clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium this Saturday night.

Guiu, 19, sustained a leg abductor injury as he came on as a substitute during the second half of Chelsea 2-1 win against West Ham on Monday night.

The former Barcelona man has been unable to train this week and Blues boss Enzo Maresca confirmed the summer arrival could be out for a while.

"Marc is unfortunately a bad injury, We are still waiting. It doesn't look like a short injury, it looks like a long injury. Exactly how long, I don't know. Probably weeks/months, yes."

It’s a major blow for Maresca as fellow striker Nicolas Jackson, who has nine goals and five assists this term, is also expected to be sidelined. “Nico is better [than he was]."Could be, could also be a risk. We will see but it doesn't look like a long injury,“ added Maresca when asked if Jackson could face Brighton.

The absence of Guiu and Jackson leaves Maresca with Christopher Nkunku as Chelsea’s only senior striker option ahead of their trip to the Amex Stadium.

Out-of-favour Nkunku gained minutes off the bench against West Ham after a January window of reports linking him away from Stamford Bridge.

With recent injuries and the loan of Joao Felix to AC Milan, increased Premier League minutes for the French forward will be more likely according to Maresca.

“For sure,” the manager said when questioned if Nkunku is to play more.

“Against West Ham he played 30 minutes and from now on he can get more minutes and can help us.

“I and the club was sure that Christopher was one of the players who we intended to keep.”

And on midfielder Romeo Lavia's injury, the Italian added: "No, Romeo is still in the process to come back. He's still got a long way to go."

Defenders Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile remain absent, with Badiashile believed to be closer to a return.