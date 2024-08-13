Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has injury issues ahead of Fulham and Brighton

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has suffered another injury blow and will miss the opening three games of the season.

The England full-back has sustained a calf injury which the club say will keep him out until next month’s international break.

Shaw will have to sit out United’s Premier League fixtures at home to Fulham and Liverpool, as well as the trip to Brighton.

The 29-year-old could also be a doubt for England’s Nations League matches next month against the Republic of Ireland and Finland – the first fixtures under new interim boss Lee Carsley.

United said: “Luke Shaw will miss the opening games of the Premier League season due to a calf injury sustained at the start of pre-season training.

“He is working hard on his rehabilitation with a view to being available after the first international break.”

Shaw travelled to Euro 2024 with England despite carrying a hamstring injury and was unable to play until the quarter-final against Switzerland.

He started the final as England slipped to a 2-1 defeat by Spain in Berlin.