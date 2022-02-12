Another midfield injury blow for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Watford

Midfielder Enock Mwepu continues to struggle with his hamstring, after picking up the injury in the first half of their FA Cup win at West Brom last month.

Mwepu, 23, has now missed Albion's last four matches and Watford will also arrive too soon for the Zambia international. The midfielder will hope to be back in action for the midweek trip to Old Trafford.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: "We were half expecting to get him back this week but he had a little bit of a setback - or sideways move. I'm expecting next week he should be there. It was not quite a tweak but it was not really serious.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has had his fair share of injuries to contend with this season

"I think we have gone on the side of caution in trying to get him back fit and well as best we can and he has made progress. We are at the point now where he is not far away from the training with the group.

Jeremy Sarmiento is the other absentee for Vicarage Road. The Ecuador international continues his recovery from a serious hamstring injury sustained on his Premier League debut at West Ham in December.

There was however good news for Potter as he welcomes back the creative talents of Alexis Mac Allister and attacker Leo Trossard.

Mac Allister is available again having recovered after testing positive for covid while on international duty with Argentina.

Trossard also missed the FA Cup clash at Tottenham and is fit once again having recovered from illness.

Skipper Lewis Dunk played his first 90 minutes at Spurs for two months after a knee injury and he will be all the better for 90 minutes in the tank.

Meanwhile, Adam Lallana played 45 minutes in the cup and is fit to play this Saturday, as is former Watford striker Danny Welbeck who was only fit enough for the bench at Tottenham due to illness.

Watford's Ismaila Sarr has a chance of being included in Roy Hodgson's squad for the first time since November.

On Friday the Senegal international is due to take part in training for the first time since helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations last Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he will have recovered in time to start the match.

Hodgson is set to remain without Nicolas Nkoulou, however, as he continues to work on his rehabilitation.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Hernandez, Sarr