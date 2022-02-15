Another midfield injury blow for Ralph Rangnick and Manchester United ahead of Brighton

United are looking to get back on the winning trail after drawing their last three consecutive games 1-1.

But the Reds will welcome an Albion team that are currently enjoying a stellar run of form.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls made it seven Premier League games unbeaten on Saturday thanks to a 2-0 win at struggling Watford.

Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick will be without two key players

Ahead of Tuesday evening's game, Rangnick confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Fred will return for Tuesday's clash with Brighton.

The 28-year-old missed United's last two Premier League clashes against Burnley and Southampton after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

But forward Edinson Cavani and midfielder Nemanja Matić have been ruled with groin and shin injuries respectively.

Rangnick said: "Yes, Fred will be available again and will also be part of the group for tomorrow. Edinson is still out, the same with Nema.

"Alex [Telles] is back again in the squad - he was already part of the group for the Southampton game - and he will also be available."

Potter's Brighton have recorded some impressive result on the road this season had said his side are confident but respectful ahead of tonight's match.

"You'd be lying if there wasn't an element of fear, because you understand the possibility you can lose, but you don't want fear to be damaging.

"You definitely want respect for the opponent and you definitely want an idea about how you might be able to win and a belief that you can win.

"You have to try to convince about that. Sometimes the process along the way is that you can lose and, as much as we've won away from home, we've also lost, had heavy defeats at Manchester United before, we've lost at Manchester City for example, Chelsea.