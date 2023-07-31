Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has signed a new contract, and joined Championship side Swansea City on a season-long loan.

The England under-21 international's new deal runs until June 2027, with a club option for an extra year.

Technical director David Weir said, "Carl has improved year-on-year with loans in non-league, League Two and League One.

"Now he is making another step up which is a really exciting prospect for him – we're looking forward to seeing how he progresses over the next year with Swansea."

The 22-year-old joined us from Halifax Town in 2019, progressing through our academy before spending the 2019/20 season on loan with Worthing.

A year with our under-21s followed before a season with League Two Walsall, where he won the Players' Player and Supporters' Young Player of the Season.