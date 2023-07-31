NationalWorldTV
'Another step' - Brighton goalkeeper agrees season-long loan move

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has signed a new contract, and joined Championship side Swansea City on a season-long loan.
By Derren Howard
Published 31st Jul 2023, 19:59 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion stopper Carl Rushworth has joined Swansea City on loanBrighton and Hove Albion stopper Carl Rushworth has joined Swansea City on loan
Brighton and Hove Albion stopper Carl Rushworth has joined Swansea City on loan

The England under-21 international's new deal runs until June 2027, with a club option for an extra year.

Technical director David Weir said, "Carl has improved year-on-year with loans in non-league, League Two and League One.

"Now he is making another step up which is a really exciting prospect for him – we're looking forward to seeing how he progresses over the next year with Swansea."

The 22-year-old joined us from Halifax Town in 2019, progressing through our academy before spending the 2019/20 season on loan with Worthing.

A year with our under-21s followed before a season with League Two Walsall, where he won the Players' Player and Supporters' Young Player of the Season.

Last season he made 46 appearances in League One with Lincoln City, keeping an impressive 20 clean sheets.

