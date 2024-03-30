Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has a number of injury concerns ahead of the trip to Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without three key players for Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool.

The Seagulls are already missing Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Jack Hinshelwood (foot) and James Milner (thigh) but head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed further problems for tomorrow's clash at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Joao Pedro was set to return from a thigh injury but his comeback has now been delayed, while midfielder Billy Gilmour and attacker Julio Enciso have also been ruled out.

Gilmour sustained a knee injury that will keep him out for a “significant period” while on international duty with Scotland last week and Enciso, who recently returned from a long-term knee problem, is now out with a muscular issue.