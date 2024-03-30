Another THREE injury blows confirmed for Brighton ahead of Liverpool
Brighton and Hove Albion will be without three key players for Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool.
The Seagulls are already missing Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Jack Hinshelwood (foot) and James Milner (thigh) but head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed further problems for tomorrow's clash at Anfield.
Striker Joao Pedro was set to return from a thigh injury but his comeback has now been delayed, while midfielder Billy Gilmour and attacker Julio Enciso have also been ruled out.
Gilmour sustained a knee injury that will keep him out for a “significant period” while on international duty with Scotland last week and Enciso, who recently returned from a long-term knee problem, is now out with a muscular issue.
De Zerbi said, "It's not the right moment to take a risk" with Pedro but the 19-goal Brazilian could be available for this Wednesday night at Brentford.
