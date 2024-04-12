Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion have been hit with two more injury blows ahead of their trip to lowly Burnley.

The Seagulls, who are 10th in the table, have suffered numerous injuries this term as they battle to qualify for Europe once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Webster (muscular), Solly March (knee), Billy Gilmour (knee), James Milner (thigh), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Evan Ferguson (ankle) were already ruled out of the trip to Turf Moor but Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso have this week added to the issues facing head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has more injury issues ahead of Burnley

The Italian said: "The situation is tough as we have nine injured players. Ferguson, Webster, Lamptey, Milner, Gilmour, March, Mitoma and Hinshelwood. It’s more or less the same squad we played against Arsenal.

"Julio Enciso can’t play tomorrow. I don’t know if it’s a tough injury, but he’s not available. Billy is better. I don’t know how much time he needs to start with us on the pitch. Milner is the same, Webster, and Bill can be available in the next weeks.

"Bart plays tomorrow. I am happy and lucky to work with Bart, Jason as well. They are different players, different keepers. Very important for Brighton."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side are second-bottom of the Premier League, six points adrift of safety with six games left to play.