Another two major injury blows for Brighton ahead of Burnley
Brighton and Hove Albion have been hit with two more injury blows ahead of their trip to lowly Burnley.
The Seagulls, who are 10th in the table, have suffered numerous injuries this term as they battle to qualify for Europe once more.
Adam Webster (muscular), Solly March (knee), Billy Gilmour (knee), James Milner (thigh), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Evan Ferguson (ankle) were already ruled out of the trip to Turf Moor but Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso have this week added to the issues facing head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
The Italian said: "The situation is tough as we have nine injured players. Ferguson, Webster, Lamptey, Milner, Gilmour, March, Mitoma and Hinshelwood. It’s more or less the same squad we played against Arsenal.
"Julio Enciso can’t play tomorrow. I don’t know if it’s a tough injury, but he’s not available. Billy is better. I don’t know how much time he needs to start with us on the pitch. Milner is the same, Webster, and Bill can be available in the next weeks.
"Bart plays tomorrow. I am happy and lucky to work with Bart, Jason as well. They are different players, different keepers. Very important for Brighton."
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side are second-bottom of the Premier League, six points adrift of safety with six games left to play.
“I wouldn’t call it a miracle [if we survived], but it needs wins, it needs points,” said the former Man City defender. “We’re not necessarily able to look forward to any game and pick and choose, say ‘this game is the one’. Every game is tough for us.”
