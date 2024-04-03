Ansu Fati in action for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Europa League. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Despite the return of top scorer Joao Pedro, Albion were toothless in front of goal on a frustrating night at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed post-match that Evan Ferguson, 19, ‘suffered an ankle problem’ and wasn’t fit enough to play – but revealed that Barcelona loanee Fati was not an enforced omission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Fati and Barco I didn’t decide to play with them in the squad for this game,” the Italian said. “They work alone to improve their physical condition.

"Fati is working very well but from him I have a different expectation.

"I don’t change my opinion about Ansu Fati – he is one of the best talents in the world for his age.

"Our responsibility is to help him improve – to improve his performances, his physical condition, his mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To play in the Premier League, you have to be stronger mentally and physically. When we shows us the right condition, he will be ready to play for us and I will be happy.”

Fati has struggled to settle at Brighton after his shock loan move from Barcelona. The 21-year-old has scored four times and registered one assist in 30 appearances for Albion.

He started to show signs of his quality before he was sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury, sustained in the first-half against Nottingham Forest on November 25.

Upon his return, he has failed to register a goal involvement and has been unable to fill the gap left by Mitoma and Pedro whilst they have been out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Fati could stay for another season on loan, De Zerbi said: “I’ve not spoken with Tony [Bloom] yet. I don’t know if next season Deniz Undav comes back. I hope Mitoma will be good.

"Solly March we forgot about, he was a crucial player for us. Playing without him since 21st October. At the moment we have not spoken about this squad and Ansu Fati as well.”

De Zerbi could not confirm when Adam Webster, Jack Hinshelwood, Mitoma, March and James Milner would be fit.

He said: “They cannot play for I don’t know how much time. Not so early.”