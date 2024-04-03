Ansu Fati absence explained as Roberto De Zerbi makes shock revelation about Barcelona loanee - 'I have different expectation'
Despite the return of top scorer Joao Pedro, Albion were toothless in front of goal on a frustrating night at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Roberto De Zerbi confirmed post-match that Evan Ferguson, 19, ‘suffered an ankle problem’ and wasn’t fit enough to play – but revealed that Barcelona loanee Fati was not an enforced omission.
“Fati and Barco I didn’t decide to play with them in the squad for this game,” the Italian said. “They work alone to improve their physical condition.
"Fati is working very well but from him I have a different expectation.
"I don’t change my opinion about Ansu Fati – he is one of the best talents in the world for his age.
"Our responsibility is to help him improve – to improve his performances, his physical condition, his mentality.
"To play in the Premier League, you have to be stronger mentally and physically. When we shows us the right condition, he will be ready to play for us and I will be happy.”
Fati has struggled to settle at Brighton after his shock loan move from Barcelona. The 21-year-old has scored four times and registered one assist in 30 appearances for Albion.
He started to show signs of his quality before he was sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury, sustained in the first-half against Nottingham Forest on November 25.
Upon his return, he has failed to register a goal involvement and has been unable to fill the gap left by Mitoma and Pedro whilst they have been out injured.
Asked if Fati could stay for another season on loan, De Zerbi said: “I’ve not spoken with Tony [Bloom] yet. I don’t know if next season Deniz Undav comes back. I hope Mitoma will be good.
"Solly March we forgot about, he was a crucial player for us. Playing without him since 21st October. At the moment we have not spoken about this squad and Ansu Fati as well.”
De Zerbi could not confirm when Adam Webster, Jack Hinshelwood, Mitoma, March and James Milner would be fit.
He said: “They cannot play for I don’t know how much time. Not so early.”
The Brighton boss did not elaborate on why Barco was not ready to play at Brentford, but the 19-year-old January signing from Boca Juniors struggled in his brief cameo at Liverpool.
