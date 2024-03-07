Ansu Fati absence explained for Brighton as De Zerbi springs major selection surprise in Roma

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ansu Fati was a surprise absentee as Brighton announced their starting XI for their Europa League round of 16 clash Roma.

Barcelona loanee Fati, 20, has struggled with a thigh injury of late and was left from the starting XI at Fulham after starting for the Seagulls in the 1-0 FA Cup loss at Wolves.

Many fans thought the clash in Roma would be the Spain international’s big chance to shine and perhaps provide a turning point in his so far disappointing stay.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi opted however to go with experienced front runner Danny Welbeck leading the attack, with Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra and Facundo Buonanotte playing the supporting roles. Fati is on the bench and could be introduced in the closing stages, along with Evan Ferguson.

There were six changes in total for Brighton following their 3-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League last Saturday.

Igor, Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour, Welbeck, Adingra and Buonanotte all came into the XI with Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Beleba, Adam Lallana and Ferguson all make way.

Brighton XI: Steele, Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Igor, Gross, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Enciso, Adingra, Welbeck. Bench: Verbruggen, McGil, Webster, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Estupinan, Fati, Veltman, Peupion, Baker-Boaitey

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku starts up from for Roma, alongside Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy.