Ansu Fati injury update ahead of Luton and Crystal Palace after 13-game absence
Barcelona loan ace Ansu Fati is closing in on a return from a thigh injury – but the the clash at Luton Town tomorrow will arrive too soon.
Fati, 21, has not featured for Brighton since he sustained a thigh injury in the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on November 25.
It has been a frustrating period for the Spain international as he was just starting to produce some decent form following his summer arrival from Barcelona.
Fati has four goals from 14 appearances for the Seagulls this term, including classy efforts in both legs against Ajax in the Europa League.
The attackers return will be a huge boost for Roberto De Zerbi’s injury hit squad, who have also suffered injuries to front runners Solly March and Julio Enciso, while Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra remain unavailable due to the Asian Cup and AFCON respectively.
De Zerbi, speaking after Saturday’s 5-2 FA Cup fourth round victory at Sheffield United, said: “I hope [Fati will be back] one week but maybe he needs two weeks more. We are 15/16 players right now. Ansu Fati is a different player and we need him and his qualities and characteristics.”
After tomorrow night's clash at Luton, the Seagulls welcome old rivals Crystal Palace on February 3 and then travel to Tottenham on February 10.