Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Tariq Lamptey: Brighton injury list and return dates amid January transfer window decision
Injuries to key players have stretched Roberto De Zerbi's squad to the maximum - although it has allowed talented youngsters Jack Hinshelwood and Facundo Buonanotte and Jan Paul van Hecke to impress.
De Zerbi has called for experienced reinforcements this January and wants Brighton to spend as they prepare for the second half the Premier League season and battle for Europa League glory.
“I have explained what we need, not only full-back,” De Zerbi said last month. “We need I think three or four positions, but in the end the owner and the club decide whether to bring anyone in or not.”
The expected return dates of injured players could be key for Albion's transfer strategy... and here's an update on the walking wounded