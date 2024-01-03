BREAKING
Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Tariq Lamptey: Brighton injury list and return dates amid January transfer window decision

Brighton and Hove Albion are seventh in the Premier League and have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League despite a lengthy injury list.
By Derren Howard
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 13:38 GMT

Injuries to key players have stretched Roberto De Zerbi's squad to the maximum - although it has allowed talented youngsters Jack Hinshelwood and Facundo Buonanotte and Jan Paul van Hecke to impress.

De Zerbi has called for experienced reinforcements this January and wants Brighton to spend as they prepare for the second half the Premier League season and battle for Europa League glory.

“I have explained what we need, not only full-back,” De Zerbi said last month. “We need I think three or four positions, but in the end the owner and the club decide whether to bring anyone in or not.”

The expected return dates of injured players could be key for Albion's transfer strategy... and here's an update on the walking wounded

The Japan ace will be competing at the Asian Cup despite an injury. Expected return to fitness of January 30

1. Kaoru Mitoma - ankle

The Japan ace will be competing at the Asian Cup despite an injury. Expected return to fitness of January 30 Photo: Ryan Pierse

The experienced Netherlands defender is missing with a knee problem. Expected return: February 17

2. Joel Veltman - knee

The experienced Netherlands defender is missing with a knee problem. Expected return: February 17 Photo: Steve Bardens

De Zerbi has ruled out the Brazilian for the West Ham after he picked up a knock against Tottenham. Expected return January 22

3. Igor - knock

De Zerbi has ruled out the Brazilian for the West Ham after he picked up a knock against Tottenham. Expected return January 22 Photo: GLYN KIRK

The rapid winger has a thigh injury. Expected return: January 30

4. Simon Adingra - thigh

The rapid winger has a thigh injury. Expected return: January 30 Photo: David Price

