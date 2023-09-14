Ansu Fati may already be set for new Brighton role amid potential double blow
The Barcelona loanee, who arrived for the season without an option to buy, joined late in the transfer window and was not available to face Newcastle United just prior to the international break.
Fati, 20, watched on from the stands as Albion walloped Eddie Howe's team 3-1, thanks to a hat-trick from 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson.
Ferguson though is struggling with a knee issue and was forced to withdraw from the Ireland camp during the break. The young attacker, who has been linked with Tottenham, Man City and Man United of late, was not spotted in training earlier this week and is a doubt for Old Trafford.
Former United striker Danny Welbeck is also being assessed as he missed the Newcastle victory with a 'minor issue'. It opens the door further for Fati to make his debut and perhaps play in a slightly different role to the one he played for Barcelona.
The Spain international is effective from from the left flank and cutting inside but the injuries to Ferguson and Welbeck could see him in operate in a more central role against Erik ten Hag's team.
The main thing for De Zerbi is that he has options. £30m summer signing Joao Pedro is also able to play through the middle, with Fati more than capable of dropping deeper and playing in behind Pedro with Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March supporting from both flanks.
De Zerbi may also be tempted to bring in Ivorian winger Simon Adingra, who looked razor sharp in pre-season but has featured little in the Premier League so far this term.
Fati remains an exciting option for De Zeri and the Spain international could be a key man for Brighton at Old Trafford.
On Fati, De Zerbi previously said, "If you work with this talent, you have much responsibility because it’s our football heritage and we can’t make mistakes with these players because football needs this talent and you have to manage it in different ways."