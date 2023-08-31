Ansu Fati to Brighton transfer: ‘loan fee’ Tottenham stance and shock third party bid to hijack deal

Brighton and Hove Albion remain close to sealing a loan deal for Barcelona ace Ansu Fati – but face late competition from a La Liga club

The Seagulls agreed a loan deal in principal with Barcelona for a season long loan, without an option to buy. Brighton are keen to bolster their attacking options after a knee injury to their playmaker Julio Enciso.

The Paraguay international is set to to miss four months and Brighton want Fati to cushion that blow. Fati is contracted to Barcelona until 2027 but the Spain star has not been a regular starter for head coach Xavi.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Brighton were all in the running for a loan move but it's the Seagulls who have made the decisive move. Fati is said to be admirer of Brighton and likes the style of football from Albion's head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Barcelona's Spanish forward Ansu Fati could be on his way to the Premier League with brighton

Fati reportedly held talks with Spurs on Wednesday but it seems De Zerbi’s style and charm has swayed him. Tottenham will now turn their full attention to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson or Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last term and can also offer Fati Europa League football this campaign – the draw for which is tomorrow, September 1.

The Brighton move looked close but it has since emerged – according to the www.dailymail.co.uk – that Seville are trying to hijack the deal.

Sevilla, managed by Jose Luis Mendilibar, can offer a greater chance of first team football than Barcelona in La Liga and they will also compete in the Champions League this season. Fati also has links to the city as his family moved there from Guinea-Bissau. In March his father Bori criticised Barcelona for his son’s lack of playing time and said: “I think a lot about Sevilla, about going home,” Bori said.