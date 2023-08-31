Ansu Fati's staggering wages revealed as Brighton and Tottenham chase Barcelona ace

Brighton and Hove Albion are on the cusp of completing one of the more remarkable transfers in their history as they close-in on a deal for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati

Barcelona's Spanish forward Ansu Fati could be on his way to Brighton

Brighton are determined to bolster their attacking options following a serious knee to their Paraguay international Julio Enciso – and Fati fits the bill.

The 20-year-old Spain international has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and the club are open to a move in order for them to sign other targets.

Fati progressed through the youth ranks at Barcelona and made 36 La Liga appearances last term – but only 12 starts – as head coach Xavi preferred Poland star Robert Lewandowski and Spain international Ferran Torres in the main attacking roles.

Fati is contracted to the Catalan giants until 2027 and are they only willing to let him leave on loan, with no option for Brighton – or any other team – to buy. He also has a 1bn euro buyout clause. According to salarysport.com, Fati earns £199,000 per week, £10,348,000 per year and has amassed career earnings of £20,280,000.

It’s a huge loan deal for Brighton, who appear to have nipped ahead of Tottenham in the race to land him for the remainder of the season. Newcastle and Chelsea were also considering a deal but Brighton have made the decisive move after the injury to Enciso.