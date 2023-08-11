Joshua took time from his preparations for Saturday's heavyweight clash with Finland's Robert Helenius at London's O2 Arena to go through some Premier League predictions with Chris Sutton and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.
Joshua feels newly-promoted Luton will get off to a winning start in the Premier League and predicts Rob Edwards' team to win 1-0 at the American Express Stadium on Saturday.
Sutton and Hearn were not quite so convinced by Luton's chances and both tipped Brighton – who finished sixth in the Premier League last season – to win 2-0.
Hearn, speaking to the BBC, said: "I can't believe Brighton and Luton are both in the Premier League. There were people watching the game up trees outside the stadium when Brighton played at the Withdean Stadium and we went there with Orient a few years ago – now look at them, at the Amex.
"Like Brentford, these are teams that we used to play all the time in the lower divisions but they went one way and we went the other. The Seagulls are established in the top flight now, but I think Luton are going to struggle. 2-0"