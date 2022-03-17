Antonio Conte makes Graham Potter and Brighton tactics admission after comfortable victory for Tottenham

Antonio Conte guided his Tottenham team to a 2-0 Premier League against Brighton at the Amex Stadium

Goals either side of the interval from Cristian Romero and Harry Kane saw the visitors run out 2-0 winners, the Seagulls have now scored just once in their last six fixtures.

Speaking after the game the Tottenham boss described Potter as “a really good manager”, with a team that “compliment” him.

“You can see an idea of football, they like to play football, during the game they can change the system, [it] is working very well, and to work with the same team for many years for improvement in a tactical aspect, I think they compliment the manager because I think he is very very good.”

Reflecting on the game, Conte was happier with his side’s performance compared to their last outing against Brighton, a 3-1 win in the FA Cup. “Honestly to play against Brighton is not easy and I think tonight we played a better game than we played in the game in the FA Cup.

"The result [FA Cup] was a bit unfair because they shoot a lot, and they were unlucky in that game. Tonight I think we deserved it much more.”

“I think [we had] a good performance. In the last period I’m seeing great improvement. We are improving to be very close at the top of the table.

"It’s right to have ambition and I put ambition to my players because it’s important to have a target, a difficult target for sure because to reach the top four is not simple.

"It will be very difficult.”

The Italian finished his press conference by singling goal-scorer Kane out for praise. Kane netted in the second half with a clinical finish - The England striker's seventh goal in six games and his 178th Premier League goal in total.

“We are very happy because Harry is scoring a lot and you know very well he started the season and he struggled a bit.

"As a manager I know that I have a world class striker in every game. To have Harry in your team makes you stronger.