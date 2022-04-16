Antonio Conte makes surprising Brighton 'fake injuries' claim after home defeat hinders top four challenge

Antonio Conte saw his side lose at home to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A game in which Brighton defended resolutely saw a last gasp winner from Leandro Trossard, scooping the ball past the Spurs defence and prodding past Hugo Lloris.

It enabled Graham Potter's resurgent Seagulls to take all three points, and complete a north London double having won away to Arsenal last week.

Speaking after the game, Conte commended the victors. “I think Brighton played a game they prepared very well.

"In the end they reach a good result, they’ve won their second game in a row, Arsenal and now Tottenham, so we are talking about a team which are showing this season to be a really good team.

“The draw was a more fair result, but Brighton played a good game, well organised with a good manager, the team is a good team.

"Not a good result for us, there are games that if you’re not able to win them, you don’t lose.”

When asked about a possible red card for Dejan Kulusevski for throwing an elbow at Marc Cucurella, Conte responded: “I think other players deserved the second yellow card for Brighton,” eluding to Brighton midfielder Mwepu being lucky to escape being sent off following a flurry of fouls whilst on a yellow card.

The Spurs boss had further criticisms of the referee to add. “I think the referees have to pay more attention and protect the players.

"If you take half ball and half man it’s not the same for the safety of the player.

"If you take the ball and the whole body and make damages I think there has to be a big punishment.

"I was a player I know if I want to make a problem on an opponent I find the right time to take the ball and the total body."