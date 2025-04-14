Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler apologised to fans following Brighton and Hove Albion’s frustrating performance against Leicester City.

Brighton drew 2-2 at home in a poor display against all-but-relegated Leicester City in a Premier League clash.

Joao Pedro’s first penalty of the game made things 1-0 for the Albion in the 31st minute.

However, The Foxes were able to level up the scoring after just seven minutes thanks to Mavididi’s shot, which wasn’t dealt with well by Bart Verbruggen.

Fabian Hurzeler says he wants a response from his players after a disappointing draw to Leicester.

Brighton were then able to get back in the lead in the 55th minute, but seemed to lose confidence in the latter stages of this Premier League fixture.

Leicester once again were able to equalise to make it 2-2 thanks to a goal from Okoli.

Albion had plenty of chances in the first half to make this a comfortable victory but they weren’t clinical enough in the final third.

In the post-match press conference, Sussex World asked the Brighton head coach what his message was to fans following the shock draw, as fans hope for Europe next season.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “We have to stick together. Like I said, the season is not done, so we have to stick together.

“We need them, we are always successful if we stay together, if we have this value inside of us, this value of togetherness, and that's what we need to continue, because as individuals we won't be successful.

"We need to keep this togetherness, we need the support from them.

"Of course it's our responsibility to bring the energy onto the stands, we weren't able to do this today in the second half, so therefore we have to apologise and do it the next time better.”

With just six games left of the Premier League campaign, Albion will have to react quickly and burn that five-game winless streak in all competitions.

Brighton will have a chance to redeem themselves away to Brentford on Saturday. Fans will be hoping The Seagulls will be more clinical, as they look to finish the season in a European spot for the 2025/26 campaign.