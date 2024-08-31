Arsenal 1-1 Brighton: Declan Rice's first ever red card, Joao Pedro scores again and Hurzeler gets a yellow

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Declan Rice of Arsenal interacts with match referee Chris Kavanagh after being shown a second yellow card during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brighton were away to Arsenal on Saturday, August 31, with the game ending 1-1.

In the opening five minutes, the home side were able to press Brighton’s defence effectively, with Saka and Havertz dictating the attack for the Gunners. Hinshelwood wasn’t able to close down Saka in the seventh minute and pulled the England international down just outside the box, with some home supporters calling for a penalty. They were all over Brighton and looked like they could take an early lead in this game.

Saka kept on beating the young Brighton defender Hinshelwood and getting himself into dangerous areas, it’d been a rough start for the Albion.

Brighton’s most positive moment at the start of the game came from Yakuba Minteh. He was able to head an inviting cross from Joao Pedro in the 15th minute which caught Arsenal keeper David Raya off guard, forcing him to take action.

James Milner was brought off in the 17th minute which saw the introduction of Yasin Ayari.

Odergaard probably should’ve scored not long after that substitution, with a shot from close range saved comfortably by Brighton’s goalkeeper. He could’ve tested Bart Verbruggen a lot more there.

By the 30th minute, Brighton seemed to gain a little more control of themselves in this game, with a flurry of attacks led by Joao Pedro, Mitoma and Baleba

Mitoma even saw an effort go just wide of the post too during that time. There were some positive signs for Albion fans now.

In the 38th minute, Dunk let Saka go in a duel in the air with lots of space in an attacking area. Saka was able to pass it to Kai Havertz who was able to dink the Brighton goalkeeper and put the Gunners 1-0 up.

The game had been heated and that goal had blown the lid off it and got the crowd, players and managers roaring.

Brighton Boss Fabian Hurzeler also got a yellow card just before the end of half-time.

In the second half, Arsenal kept their attacking momentum going from the off, running at the Brighton defence in numbers.

Something truly bizarre happened in the 49th minute. Declan Rice was given a second yellow and sent off after it appeared that Veltman had accidentally kicked him! The referee had said the second yellow was due to Rice kicking the ball away from the Brighton defender.

Brighton found themselves with the upper hand and were able to get a goal back shortly after the Gunners midfielder was given his marching orders.

In the 58th minute, Dunk threaded a beautiful through ball into Minteh. Minteh’s shot was well saved by Raya, but he parried it onto the path of Joao Pedro who slotted it home.

This game turned on its head. Brighton now looked like the side that could take home all three points.

Albion did need their keeper though when Kai Havertz looked to have shrugged Van Hecke off the ball after it was kicked long and high in the air. The Arsenal forward’s touch took Van Hecke out of the game and forced Verbruggen into a fantastic one-on-one save with his feet.

Near the end of the game, Baleba’s shot in the 89th minute was blocked well by Gabriel and his second shot was over the crossbar.

With six minutes left to go, Brighton peppered Arsenal’s box and were queuing up for chances to get another last-gasp victory.

However at full time, it ended 1-1.