Arsenal can meet £85m release clause for the brilliant 50-goal contribution striker Brighton mistakenly sold for peanuts
Arsenal continue to be linked with a summer move for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.
The Sweden international has been in fine form for the Portuguese giants since his £20m move from Coventry last summer.
Gyokeres netted a hat-trick last Sunday in Sporting’s 6-1 victory against Boavista. It took his tally to 36 goals for the season, with 14 assists. It’s now a remarkable 50 goal contributions for the former Brighton striker, surpassing the record set by ex-Sporting star and current Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes who scored 32 goals with 18 assists for the Lisbon based club in 2018-19.
The Gunners continue their search for a striker to offer them a focal point next season and Gyokeres, 25, is certainly on their radar. He is contracted with Sporting until June 2028 and has a release clause of £85m.
Gyokeres joined Brighton from Swedish club Brommapojkarna in 2019. The striker had loan spells at FC St. Pauli and Swansea before joining Coventry on an initial loan in 2021. Gyokeres then signed for Coventry for around £1m and fired home 21 goals for Mark Robins’ team in the Championship, before sealing his move to Sporting.
Brighton have a track record for their shrewd approach in the transfer market but Gyokeres is perhaps one that got away from them. Robins certainly does have an eye for a striker though.