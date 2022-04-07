Arsenal fan receives three year ban after homophobic abuse chant at Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion have welcomed the guilty verdict and a three-year banning order given to a fan who shouted homophobic abuse during the game against Arsenal at the Amex in October 2021.

Arsenal supporter Luke Reece, 21, was given a football banning order for three years and was fined and ordered to pay costs following a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court.

A club spokesperson said, “We have a zero-tolerance approach on all forms of anti-social behaviour, and this includes any form of abuse.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Amex Stadium