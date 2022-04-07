Arsenal fan receives three year ban after homophobic abuse chant at Brighton

Supporter found guilty at Brighton magistrate court after homophobic abuse at Amex Stadium

By Derren Howard
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:05 am
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:06 am

Brighton & Hove Albion have welcomed the guilty verdict and a three-year banning order given to a fan who shouted homophobic abuse during the game against Arsenal at the Amex in October 2021.

Arsenal supporter Luke Reece, 21, was given a football banning order for three years and was fined and ordered to pay costs following a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court.

A club spokesperson said, “We have a zero-tolerance approach on all forms of anti-social behaviour, and this includes any form of abuse.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Amex Stadium

“We worked closely with Sussex Police to identify and prosecute the individual concerned and we welcome the guilty verdict from the courts. The individual will also be subject to an indefinite ban from the Amex.”

