Arsenal linked ace seals £25m move to Chelsea after major bust-up with Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sell their out-of-favour goalkeeper Rob Sanchez to Chelsea for around £25m.

Sanchez has been keen to leave Brighton this summer after falling out of favour with head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The Spain international had been the regular No 1 with the Seagulls but he lost his place to Jason Steele halfway through last season.

Sanchez then fell out with De Zerbi and was not included in the matchday squads at all towards the end of the campaign. It is thought their relationship broke down completely as Brighton’s surprise 5-1 home loss to Everton. Sanchez expected to be recalled to the team for the next game but De Zerbi kept faith in Steele.

It was a tough call by De Zerbi but a decision that has ultimately been vindicated as Steele has proved a reliable presence between the sticks and adapted well to De Zerbi’s style of playing out from the back.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi fell out with his goalkeeper Rob Sanchez

Sanchez,25, had also been linked to Arsenal but it is thought Chelsea was always his preferred choice – where he will team up with his former goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts, who moved from Brighton to Chelsea last year.

An initial fee of £20m for Sanchez – who was in the end Albion’s third choice keeper – appears to be good business for the Seagulls and earlier this window they added highly-rated Netherlands stopper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht for around £16m.