Arsenal v Brighton: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon – How to follow, confirmed team news and referee

Arsenal will welcome Brighton to the Emirates Stadium tonight in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Brighton face a stern test against Mikel Arteta’s Premier League league leaders but will arrive with confidence as they are sixth in the Premier League and have just recorded back to wins against Chelsea and Wolves.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and advanced as winners of their Europa League group having been able to deal with playing twice every three days for much of the season.

The visit of Brighton in the Carabao Cup could present Arteta with a chance to rotate his squad, especially with a trip to face Wolves on Saturday night coming before the break for the World Cup.

Team news

Arsenal boss Arteta has Matt Turner, Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah pushing for starts. Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (muscular) are out.

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele will make just his second appearance of the season in place of Robert Sanchez. Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck could start after returning from injury to feature from the bench in the win at Wolves. Levi Colwill, Billy Gilmour and Tariq Lamptey are all looking for rare starts.

Arteta said

“We’re going to pick a very competitive team. I think everyone deserves chances, and we’ll make some changes with judgement in relation to the load of the players, but we’ll play to win.

“It’s a different competition but the purpose is the same – to play as good as we can, win the game and go to the next round. We know there are no second chances and we’re going to take it seriously.”

De Zerbi said

“I know Mikel, I think Arsenal is a very good team and he is a very good coach. I appreciate him a lot (even) when the results weren’t good and I like his style of play for sure. Another thing with Zinchenko and Jesus, maybe they find the best mentality because these players know how to win. They won a lot in the Premier League and I think they help the other team-mates to find the right mentality.

“For us we have to improve in this part of football because this part of football is the most important. I’m so happy to work here and with these players.

Why is Arsenal v Brighton not on TV?

It’s rare for Carabao Cup games to be televised live as Sky Sports screen just one game in the competition this round – Chelsea v Manchester City selected. The match will be live on Radio Sussex.

How to watch highlights of the Carabao Cup

ITV will show a highlights to be broadcast on Thursday at midnight.

