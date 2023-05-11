Brighton are seventh in the league standings and are battling for European qualification with five Premier League matches remaining. The Seagulls begin their very tricky run-in at the Emirates Stadium before heading north to face Newcastle at St James’ Park on Thursday, May 18. Albion welcome lowly Southampton to the Amex on Sunday May 21, which is swiftly followed by title favourites Manchester City on Wednesday, May 24. De Zerbi’s men then complete their season as they travel to fellow European hopefuls Aston Villa, who have improved greatly since Unai Emery replaced previous boss Steven Gerrard. Europe is still on the cards for Brighton but their task has been made more difficult as injuries and player fatigue starts to bite at exactly the wrong time.