Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has fitness concerns ahead of Arsenal
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has fitness concerns ahead of Arsenal

Arsenal v Brighton latest team news: Six players likely to be ruled out and three doubtful - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of injury concerns as they face title-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday

By Derren Howard
Published 11th May 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:43 BST

Brighton are seventh in the league standings and are battling for European qualification with five Premier League matches remaining. The Seagulls begin their very tricky run-in at the Emirates Stadium before heading north to face Newcastle at St James’ Park on Thursday, May 18. Albion welcome lowly Southampton to the Amex on Sunday May 21, which is swiftly followed by title favourites Manchester City on Wednesday, May 24. De Zerbi’s men then complete their season as they travel to fellow European hopefuls Aston Villa, who have improved greatly since Unai Emery replaced previous boss Steven Gerrard. Europe is still on the cards for Brighton but their task has been made more difficult as injuries and player fatigue starts to bite at exactly the wrong time.

Here, we take a look at Albion’s walking wounded and assess who is fit, who is ruled out and who is struggling to face the high-flying Gunners...

Tweaked his hamstring at Chelsea and did further against Wolves. Expected to miss Arsenal and maybe the run-in

1. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion controls the ball during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at American Express Community Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tweaked his hamstring at Chelsea and did further against Wolves. Expected to miss Arsenal and maybe the run-in Photo: Mike Hewitt

Injured his thigh in January and has not been seen since. Out for Arsenal and not expected to play this season.

2. Adam Lallana - thigh

Injured his thigh in January and has not been seen since. Out for Arsenal and not expected to play this season. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Sustained a knee problem against West Ham in March and is set to miss the rest of the season.

3. Tariq Lamptey - knee

Sustained a knee problem against West Ham in March and is set to miss the rest of the season. Photo: Steve Bardens

Struggling with fitness of late pulled his hamstring in the 5-1 loss to Everton. Expected to miss Arsenal and possibly the rest of the season.

4. Solly March - hamstring

Struggling with fitness of late pulled his hamstring in the 5-1 loss to Everton. Expected to miss Arsenal and possibly the rest of the season. Photo: Mike Hewitt

