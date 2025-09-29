All you need to know about the fourth round of the League Cup

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion have stormed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup amid a flurry of goals.

Fabian Hurzeler's men have made light work of their opponents so far on the League Cup competition with 6-0 victories against Championship Oxford United and League One Barnsley so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now though the level steps up significantly as they take on Premier League title challengers Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's team advanced to the fourth round thanks to their 2-0 win at Port Vale earlier this month.

Hurzeler has shuffled his squad in the previous rounds and will likely do so again at the Emirates as the tie is sandwiched between Premier League matches away at Manchester United and at home to Leeds.

When is Arsenal vs Brighton?

The Carabao Cup fourth round clash will be at the Emirates Stadium on October 29 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports+ and tickets details are still available via the Brighton and Hove Albion website.

The other fourth round fixtures

Grimsby Town v Brentford - Tuesday 28 October, 7.45pm - Sky Sports+

Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham - Tuesday 28 October, 7.45pm - Sky Sports+

Wrexham v Cardiff City - Tuesday 28 October, 8pm - Sky Sports Football/ITV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Wednesday 29 October, 7.45pm - Sky Sports Football

Swansea City v Manchester City - Wednesday 29 October, 7.45pm - Sky Sports+

Wolves v Chelsea - Wednesday 29 October, 7.45pm - Sky Sports+

Newcastle v Tottenham - Wednesday 29 October, 8pm - Sky Sports Main Event/ITV.

Round Five: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-Final First Leg: w/c 12 January 2026

Semi-Final Second Leg: w/c 2 February 2026

Final: Sunday 22 March 2026.