Arsenal vs Brighton early team news: seven out and five doubts

Brighton will look to advance to the fifth round of the Carabao Cup against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this Wednesday.

The Seagulls have progressed impressively so far in the cup competition with 6-0 wins against Oxford United and Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Arsenal advanced thanks to their 2-0 third round victory against Port Vale.

Wednesday night's clash will be the first time the two teams have met this season and Brighton will look to hit back from the disappointing display in their 4-2 league loss at Manchester United last Saturday.

Here's the early team new ahead of the Carabao Cup clash...

1 . Jack Hinshelwood - out Fabian Hurzeler told Sussex World last week that the midfielder is around two or three weeks away following his ankle injury sustained at Bournemouth | Getty Images

2 . Adam Webster - out The experienced defender remains sidelined with an ACL injury sustained in pre-season training | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Solly March - out The winger is likely to be out until the new year as he battle backs from long term knee issues | Getty Images