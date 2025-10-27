Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns ahead of the Carabao Cup clash at Brightonplaceholder image
Arsenal vs Brighton early team news: seven out and five doubts

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:01 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 10:01 GMT

Arsenal vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night - 7.45pm

Brighton will look to advance to the fifth round of the Carabao Cup against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this Wednesday.

The Seagulls have progressed impressively so far in the cup competition with 6-0 wins against Oxford United and Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Arsenal advanced thanks to their 2-0 third round victory against Port Vale.

Wednesday night's clash will be the first time the two teams have met this season and Brighton will look to hit back from the disappointing display in their 4-2 league loss at Manchester United last Saturday.

Here's the early team new ahead of the Carabao Cup clash...

1. Jack Hinshelwood - out

Fabian Hurzeler told Sussex World last week that the midfielder is around two or three weeks away following his ankle injury sustained at Bournemouth

1. Jack Hinshelwood - out

Fabian Hurzeler told Sussex World last week that the midfielder is around two or three weeks away following his ankle injury sustained at Bournemouth | Getty Images

2. Adam Webster - out

The experienced defender remains sidelined with an ACL injury sustained in pre-season training

2. Adam Webster - out

The experienced defender remains sidelined with an ACL injury sustained in pre-season training | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Solly March - out

The winger is likely to be out until the new year as he battle backs from long term knee issues

3. Solly March - out

The winger is likely to be out until the new year as he battle backs from long term knee issues | Getty Images

4. Joel Veltman - doubt

The reliable right back was "close" ahead of the Man United match and may get a run out at the Emirates as he battles back from a calf problem.

4. Joel Veltman - doubt

The reliable right back was "close" ahead of the Man United match and may get a run out at the Emirates as he battles back from a calf problem. | Getty Images

